WHO, WTO Call On Countries To Not Interfere In Medical Supplies' Trading - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:50 AM

WHO, WTO Call on Countries to Not Interfere in Medical Supplies' Trading - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have called on countries to not impede the global trade in medicines and medical equipment, a joint statement issued on Monday said.

"Protecting lives is our top priority, and these efforts can be impeded by unnecessary disruptions to global trade and supply chains. Governments' trade policy decisions significantly influence both getting medical equipment and supplies to where they are urgently needed and catalyzing the supply of critical inputs for the production of medicines and health technologies to fight the pandemic," both organizations' directors, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Roberto Azevedo, said in a statement.

According to them, maintaining the trade in medical technology at the most transparent level is of crucial importance.

"This will help countries to respond to this crisis, to recover from it and to build the health systems that will foster greater resilience in the future. WHO and WTO are working together to support efforts to ensure the normal cross-border flow of vital medical supplies and other goods and services, promoting them where possible, and to resolve unnecessary disruptions to global supply chains, in furtherance of the International Health Regulations (2005) and WTO rules," the statement said.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, and to date, the organization has registered more than 2.3 million cases of the disease worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 157,000 people.

