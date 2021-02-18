Whole Lebanon Left Without Electricity Over Heavy Snowfall - Energy Company
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:10 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The whole territory of Lebanon has been left without electricity because of the heavy snowfall that hit the middle East country, the national energy company said.
"As a result of the snowstorm that hit Lebanon, the high voltage lines of the Lebanese power grid were overloaded at 4:35 p.
m. on Wednesday [14:35 GMT], after which all power generating stations were disconnected from the power grid," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the LBC broadcaster.
Maintenance service teams are currently trying to restore the power supplies.