Whole of Bulgaria Declared COVID-19 Red Zone as Third Wave Hits - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Bulgaria's entire territory has been declared a coronavirus red zone after the third wave of the epidemic swept over the last of the 28 regions, media said Tuesday.

The Sofia Globe news website cited the most recent report by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases as saying that the northeastern Turgovishte region became a hotspot on Sunday.

The southeastern European nation saw the average infection rate reach 691 cases per 100,000 people last week, only a few points short of the peak 700 infections reported during the second wave in November.

Bulgaria went into a nationwide lockdown on Monday, less than two weeks before the general election on April 4. Schools, restaurants, shopping malls, theaters, cinemas and gyms will remain closed for 10 days as the country struggles to take the outbreak under control.