UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whole Of Bulgaria Declared COVID-19 Red Zone As Third Wave Hits - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Whole of Bulgaria Declared COVID-19 Red Zone as Third Wave Hits - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Bulgaria's entire territory has been declared a coronavirus red zone after the third wave of the epidemic swept over the last of the 28 regions, media said Tuesday.

The Sofia Globe news website cited the most recent report by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases as saying that the northeastern Turgovishte region became a hotspot on Sunday.

The southeastern European nation saw the average infection rate reach 691 cases per 100,000 people last week, only a few points short of the peak 700 infections reported during the second wave in November.

Bulgaria went into a nationwide lockdown on Monday, less than two weeks before the general election on April 4. Schools, restaurants, shopping malls, theaters, cinemas and gyms will remain closed for 10 days as the country struggles to take the outbreak under control.

Related Topics

Red Zone Sofia Bulgaria April November Sunday Media Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces re-opening of nurseries on Sunda ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC commits to ‘Make it in the Emirates’ thr ..

41 minutes ago

SIH launches AED20,000 photography competition

41 minutes ago

UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee discuss ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

1 hour ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.