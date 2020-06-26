Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator still needs $27.9 billion to cover all its needs, including $13.7 billion for its urgent needs, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday

"Since its launch, many governments and companies have signaled commitment to the ACT-Accelerator and made financial pledges," the WHO said in a press release.

"US$3.4 billion has been contributed to date, resulting in a funding gap of US$27.9 billion, of which $13.7 billion is urgently needed," the WHO said.