WHO's Assembly Delays Decision On Taiwan Observer Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:49 PM

WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent days

At the start of the first-ever virtual World Health Assembly, countries unanimously agreed to postpone a decision on granting observer access to Taiwan -- a move vehemently opposed by Beijing -- until later in the year to avoid diverting attention from the COVID-19 pandemic.

