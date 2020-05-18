(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent days.

At the start of the first-ever virtual World Health Assembly, countries unanimously agreed to postpone a decision on granting observer access to Taiwan -- a move vehemently opposed by Beijing -- until later in the year to avoid diverting attention from the COVID-19 pandemic.