UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Chief Tedros Says World Witnessing 'Vaccine Apartheid'

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

WHO's Chief Tedros Says World Witnessing 'Vaccine Apartheid'

The whole world is currently witnessing a "vaccine apartheid," World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The whole world is currently witnessing a "vaccine apartheid," World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum on Monday.

"The world is in 'vaccine apartheid'. As you know the high-income countries account for 15 percent of the world's population but have 45 percent of the world's vaccines and low and middle-income countries account for more than half of the population but have received just 17 percent of the world's vaccines," Tedros said.

He added that the donation of vaccines is urgently needed.

"And we have been asking countries to donate and, of course, some countries have already joined like New Zealand, France, Sweden, Denmark and the US. And we expect more countries to join," he added.

The COVID-19 death toll in the world topped 3.3 million, and over 163 million cases were detected, as of Monday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. The data also shows that 1.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Related Topics

World France Paris Sweden Denmark Billion Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 hours ago

DIG Police Baltistan Region warns police officers, ..

8 minutes ago

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despi ..

8 minutes ago

KMC directs for preparing plan to cope with situat ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutuall ..

8 minutes ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.