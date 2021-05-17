The whole world is currently witnessing a "vaccine apartheid," World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The whole world is currently witnessing a "vaccine apartheid," World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum on Monday.

"The world is in 'vaccine apartheid'. As you know the high-income countries account for 15 percent of the world's population but have 45 percent of the world's vaccines and low and middle-income countries account for more than half of the population but have received just 17 percent of the world's vaccines," Tedros said.

He added that the donation of vaccines is urgently needed.

"And we have been asking countries to donate and, of course, some countries have already joined like New Zealand, France, Sweden, Denmark and the US. And we expect more countries to join," he added.

The COVID-19 death toll in the world topped 3.3 million, and over 163 million cases were detected, as of Monday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. The data also shows that 1.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.