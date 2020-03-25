UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Coronavirus Solidarity Response Fund Raises $95Mln Since Establishment - Tedros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Over 200,000 contributors have donated more than $95 million in total to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 13, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"We're grateful to more than 200,000 individuals and organizations who have contributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Since we launched it less than two weeks ago, the fund has raised more than $95 million," the WHO chief said.

He also thanked the UK-based pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for contributing $10 million to the fund.

On Monday, Tedros said that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and social media company TikTok had donated $10 million to the fund each.

