WHO's COVAX Facility Approves Ukraine's Request For COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), led by the World Health Organization (WHO), has approved Kiev's vaccine request, Viktor Liashko, the Ukrainian deputy health minister and chief state sanitary doctor, said on Saturday.

In late November, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said that the country was expecting to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of 2021.

"Ukraine received the official COVAX approval of the request for a vaccine against coronavirus. Ukraine will 100 percent receive more than 8 million doses of the vaccine and syringes free of charge.

We continue to work to ensure that refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers arrives as soon as possible," Liashko wrote on Twitter.

The COVAX Facility was established by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate the development of vaccines against coronavirus and ensure that all countries across the world have equal access. As many as 184 countries are currently involved in the COVAX Facility.

Ukraine has so far confirmed 885,039 COVID-19 cases, 494,001 recoveries and 14,998 deaths.

