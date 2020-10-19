UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's COVAX Initiative Now Includes 184 Countries - Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:32 PM

WHO's COVAX Initiative Now Includes 184 Countries - Tedros

The COVAX initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) now includes 184 countries, with Ecuador and Uruguay as the most recent additions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The COVAX initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) now includes 184 countries, with Ecuador and Uruguay as the most recent additions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"On October 9, I shared that 171 countries and economies were part of the Gabi, CEPI and WHO- led COVAX initiative for vaccine access. I'm pleased to announce today that now 184 countries have now joined COVAX. The most recent countries joining over the weekend are Ecuador and Uruguay," Tedros said.

Related Topics

World Ecuador Uruguay October

Recent Stories

19 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

34 minutes ago

UNICEF says it is stockpiling over half a billion ..

49 seconds ago

USAID helps train 600 women livestock farmers in D ..

50 seconds ago

Spain Welcomes Peaceful Development of Election in ..

52 seconds ago

Drug peddler held with over 2kg hashish

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.