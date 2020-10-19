The COVAX initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) now includes 184 countries, with Ecuador and Uruguay as the most recent additions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

"On October 9, I shared that 171 countries and economies were part of the Gabi, CEPI and WHO- led COVAX initiative for vaccine access. I'm pleased to announce today that now 184 countries have now joined COVAX. The most recent countries joining over the weekend are Ecuador and Uruguay," Tedros said.