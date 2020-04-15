UrduPoint.com
WHO's Governing Body To Weigh Financing Options After US Cuts Off Funding - Representative

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

The World Health Organization's top governing body will consider options for filling the gap in its coronavirus response budget after the United States said it would halt funding, the WHO representative in Russia said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The World Health Organization's top governing body will consider options for filling the gap in its coronavirus response budget after the United States said it would halt funding, the WHO representative in Russia said Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of funding to the UN health agency on Tuesday after accusing it of mismanagement. His decision prompted international criticism, with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeting that the "underfunded WHO" needed more investment into the development and distribution of tests and vaccines.

"We saw today that some EU leaders had come up with an investment initiative to support COVID-19 response. The World Health Assembly will, of course, look into it," Melita Vujnovic told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The assembly, which is attended annually by delegations from all 194 member states, was scheduled to take place in the Swiss city of Geneva from May 17-21. Like many other international gatherings, it may be moved to a virtual setting.

3 minutes ago

