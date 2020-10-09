UrduPoint.com
The World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday congratulated the World Food Programme (WFP), a United Nations agency, on being awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday congratulated the World Food Programme (WFP), a United Nations agency, on being awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced earlier in the day that the 2020 Nobel Peace prize was awarded to the UN humanitarian organization promoting food security worldwide "for its efforts to combat hunger."

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the World Food Programme on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize today.

Every day, WFP does incredible work in many countries. We are delighted for our friends and colleagues at WFP and for the entire UN family. Congratulations to WFP and the whole UN family," Tedros said during a virtual press briefing.

The Nobel Committee also highlighted the fact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic further increased the importance of the WFP, as the health emergency has prompted a surge in the worldwide hunger rate.

