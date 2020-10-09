UrduPoint.com
WHO's Head Welcomes Moderna's Pledge Not To Enforce Patent Rights Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:41 PM

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Friday welcomed US biotechnology company Moderna's pledge not to enforce patent rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate during the ongoing pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Friday welcomed US biotechnology company Moderna's pledge not to enforce patent rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate during the ongoing pandemic.

Moderna vowed not to enforce patents on Thursday.

"We also welcome the announcement by one vaccine developer, Moderna, that it will not enforce its patent rights over its COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

The WHO head added that the move was in line with the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, an initiative aimed at sharing vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies to overcome the pandemic, which was launched by the WHO and Costa Rica in late May.

Tedros also said that the WHO appreciates Moderna's sign of solidarity and is "looking forward to learning more about what this [Moderna's] announcement means in terms of the transfer of technology.

