WHO's Independent Panel Urges Gov'ts To Share Experience On Fighting COVID-19 - Co-Chair

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

WHO's Independent Panel Urges Gov'ts to Share Experience on Fighting COVID-19 - Co-Chair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR), established by the World Health Organization (WHO), urges governments across the world to share experience and ideas on the effective fight against COVID-19, Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand and IPPR co-chair, told the reconvened World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

"We have opened up a process for member states and others to make contributions to the Panel's work through our website, and this has been well received. We do encourage governments and other partners to share with us their experiences and suggestions and we expect to open up additional survey opportunities in the weeks ahead," Clark said.

The top priority for IPPR now is to establish an accurate and authoritative chronology of epidemiological alert and response events related to COVID-19, she said

"Varying social, economic political contexts means that a one-size-fits-all approach to the pandemic of the national level is unlikely to be appropriate.

But we do believe that countries find it useful to share experiences and to consider policy alternatives and solutions developed by others and to calibrate them according to their domestic circumstances and resources," Clark added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 51 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 1.26 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

