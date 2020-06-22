(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The coronavirus situation in Africa varies from place to place but the common concern is that local health care systems might not cope with an acute health crisis, the World Health Organization's Mike Ryan said Monday.

"I would say the situation in Africa in general is very mixed. It very much depends on the context in which people are living. Larger cities seems to be more affected. We've seen outbreaks in refugee camps," Ryan said during a virtual briefing.

The executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme said he hoped that the continent would not become the world's next epicenter of the pandemic "because the health systems in Africa in general are weaker than in other parts of the world.

He said that, while African countries had younger populations than elsewhere, many people had underlying conditions and other vulnerabilities.

The infection rate in Africa therefore needs to be kept as low as possible, the WHO official stressed, adding there was no room for complacency. The continent had 216,999 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 4,874 deaths as of Sunday.