MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The COVID-19 epidemic in Africa is only beginning, but the worst can be avoided, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said Wednesday.

"We are at the beginning in Africa. I believe that, with a focus on preparation, on surveillance, on community and on the undoubted capacity for innovation and science mobilization, in Africa, that we can avoid the worst of this pandemic," Ryan told a briefing.