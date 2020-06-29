(@FahadShabbir)

More than 133 candidate vaccines against the coronavirus have been registered, but there are no guarantees of a safe and effective vaccine, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday

"We do hope that the vaccine will be developed.

There have been over 133 candidates put into the system. A large number are in clinical trials," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

"But we also have to be cautious and careful. We desperately hope and we can see tremendous work towards a safe and effective vaccine, but there are no guarantees of such," the WHO official added.