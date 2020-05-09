Executive Director of World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said on Friday that significant alterations to lifestyles of people across the globe may stay in place until there is an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Executive Director of World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said on Friday that significant alterations to lifestyles of people across the globe may stay in place until there is an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19

"There is a path out. But we must remain ever vigilant and we may have to have a significant alteration to our lifestyles until we get to a point where we have an effective vaccine or an effective treatment," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

Ryan also underlined the importance of dialogue with communities in the process of adjusting livelihoods during the pandemic.

"I think everyone has a stake in this. This isn't just a purview of scientists. This a dialogue with communities. This isn't just science spitting out orders that that are implemented by people.

Community activities and social life is a dynamic process, and there needs to be a good dialogue," Ryan said.

He also asked people to look at the bright side of the new norm.

"That doesn't mean it's all bad. I mean, we've seen some benefits to our environment. We've seen some benefits to our connecteviness, strangely enough given that we've been disconnected physically. I think many of us have recognized how important those connections are," he said.

There have been 3,889,841 coronavirus cases recorded globally so far, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University. Numerous countries have imposed restrictions, including self-isolation, social distancing, temporary shutdown of many businesses, and other measures.