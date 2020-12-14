UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Ryan Says Africa Can Teach World About Mass Vaccination Campaigns

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

WHO's Ryan Says Africa Can Teach World About Mass Vaccination Campaigns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Africa has built more experience than any other continent in conducting large-scale health campaigns during the many past epidemics it had to face, inspiring confidence in its ability to manage the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan said on Monday.

"I have every confidence that Africa has shown the way before, has demonstrated actually how to do large community-based campaigns. What we need to do is get vaccines for Africa and for other developing countries. The issue now, for me, is not about demand in Africa. It is about generating supply for Africa and other developing countries, and that needs to happen soon," Ryan said at a virtual briefing.

Recalling the "huge success" of African countries in organizing campaigns against such dangerous diseases in the past as cholera, yellow fever and measles, the WHO official said that Africa "has more experience in mass campaigns probably than any other continent in the last number of years.

"

Africa is currently the world's second-least affected region to the Western Pacific, with 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and close to 36,000 related deaths.

Numerous international health experts, including from the WHO, told Sputnik that the failure to provide Africa with a coronavirus vaccine in a timely manner risks undoing years of efforts mobilized to battle continental contagious deadly diseases, including ebola and malaria. This will likely add up to such expected implications of the pandemic as famine and flight of critical medical and humanitarian personnel from the continent.

The WHO and partners have put together a global facility ” COVAX ” whose aim is to ensure equitable access to the vaccine when it becomes available, both for countries which can afford it and those in need of assistance.

Related Topics

Africa World From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief Will Travel to Berlin Wednesday to Addres ..

9 minutes ago

Sweden sees deadliest November since Spanish flu

9 minutes ago

Commissioner for best civic facilities on Chirstma ..

9 minutes ago

MQM-P workers like bulwark against anti-state elem ..

12 minutes ago

Lahorites reject negative politics of PDM: Mian Fa ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.