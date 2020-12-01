(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Developed countries did not learn a lesson from previous pandemics and continued to run their health care systems based on cost efficiency, while developing countries still do not have enough resources to prepare for pandemic events, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday.

"In the south, health systems are under strain because there's chronic underinvestment and they struggle to maintain basic essential health services. In the north, because of the cost battle for health systems, we have designed our health systems to be delivered at 95-98-100% efficiency, it's almost like a low-cost airline model for health service delivery. Well, we're paying a price for that now not having that extra-surge capacity built into the system, seeing health as a cost center in our economy, seeing health as a drain on development, as dragging back the economy," Ryan said.

The health specialist stressed that countries should re-consider their attitude to the health care system and understand that health is an inherent part of their population's welfare.

"And we need to re-address what that means. Health should be at the center of investment for any government, both looking at the health and welfare of its population, but just as importantly having a first line of defense when it comes to emerging disease threats," Ryan said.

The WHO official noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was preceded by other diseases that claimed thousands of lives, and scientists tried to explain that there was a risk of another pandemic.

"We've known that a pandemic is coming. We've had one in 2009, we've had warning shots with diseases like H1N1, we've had warning shots with Ebola. So it's not like nature wasn't telling us to be careful, to watch out, to get ready. It's not like scientists around the world weren't telling us to watch out and get ready. WHO has been speaking about this," Ryan said.

The health specialist added that the past negative experience did not force politicians to re-consider health care strategy, as people tried to get rid of bad memories and were not keen to analyze their failures.

"I have seen the amnesia that it seems to descend upon the world after a traumatic event And that's understandable: we all want to forget pain and suffering, we all want to move on," Ryan said, warning that "if we do this again, like we did after SARS, like we did after H5N1, like we did after H1N1 pandemic, if we continue to ignore the realities of what emerging and dangerous pathogens can do to our civilization, then we are likely to experience the same or worse again and within our lifetimes."

The COVID-19 pandemic was preceded by the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, which resulted in 151,700-575,400 deaths, and by the 2014 Ebola epidemic that killed 11,310 people. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and H5N1 infection were first reported in 2003 and resulted in 774 and 455 deaths respectively.