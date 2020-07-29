UrduPoint.com
WHO's Ryan Says COVID Has Long Way To Burn In Communities Before Herd Immunity Forms

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The international community is still far from acquiring herd immunity to the coronavirus infection, with the virus having a long way to circulate in communities, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the health emergencies program at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

According to the WHO official, there is an ongoing debate on what the exact percentage of people should be immune to COVID-19 to achieve so-called herd immunity.

"It is a debate. We do not know what that number is.

Most scientists will agree that it is somewhere between 60 and 80 percent. Others would think that it could be lower ... But whatever that number is we are nowhere close to it, which means this virus has a long way to burn in our communities before we ever reach that," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

With the world population of over 7.5 billion people, so far, more than 16.3 million have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while the total death toll from the disease has surpassed 650,000, according to the WHO.

