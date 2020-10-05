UrduPoint.com
WHO's Ryan Says COVID Pandemic Evolving, Mentions Upward Trajectory In Northern Hemisphere

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

WHO's Ryan Says COVID Pandemic Evolving, Mentions Upward Trajectory in Northern Hemisphere

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to evolve and is rising in the Northern Hemisphere, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to evolve and is rising in the Northern Hemisphere, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program, said on Monday.

"The latest epidemiologic curve shows that the pandemic continues to evolve ... and is once more on an upward trajectory in the Northern Hemisphere," Ryan said at the WHO Executive board Special Session.

The WHO has confirmed a total of more than 35 million COVID-19 cases, including over one million fatalities.

