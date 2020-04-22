(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The resumption of international travel as several countries begin to show a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases must be done carefully, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said Wednesday.

"Obviously, the need to move between countries is going to become more and more an issue, and more and more of a challenge, so I think the issue of moving citizens home or just getting people back into international travel is going to have to be approached carefully and it's going to have to be done, I suspect first, at sub-regional level," Ryan said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

He noted that countries in the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had begun looking at ways to open their borders and stated that this may be possible if countries have a similar control on the outbreak as their neighbors.

"Some of that will be based on, I think, risk equalization and response equalization, where countries have a similar control of the disease, where countries have confidence in the measures being implemented in the other country, in effect, the risks are equalized and the movement of people between those areas in a sense doesn't add risk to the other country," Ryan stated.

Earlier in the day, Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese expressed her hope that Italy will be able to welcome tourists to the country during the upcoming summer season, providing that visitors wear masks and maintain social distancing regulations.