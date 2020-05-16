UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Ryan Says Spoke To Russian Consumer Health Watchdog On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

WHO's Ryan Says Spoke to Russian Consumer Health Watchdog on Friday

Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Friday he had spoken to his colleagues from Russia's consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, on Friday about the COVID-19 surveillance methods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Friday he had spoken to his colleagues from Russia's consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, on Friday about the COVID-19 surveillance methods.

"I did speak with the colleagues ... at Rospotrebnadzor earlier today because we are interested in understanding more the surveillance and how it's been done in Russia, and particularly how mortality is being recorded," Ryan told a press conference.

Related Topics

World Russia From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

41 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders release of 10 brick kiln ..

5 minutes ago

UN won't vote electronically in Security Council e ..

5 minutes ago

US Natural Gas Production to Drop by 5% Due to COV ..

5 minutes ago

UN exploring options for holding UNGA session due ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.