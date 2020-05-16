(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Friday he had spoken to his colleagues from Russia's consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, on Friday about the COVID-19 surveillance methods.

"I did speak with the colleagues ... at Rospotrebnadzor earlier today because we are interested in understanding more the surveillance and how it's been done in Russia, and particularly how mortality is being recorded," Ryan told a press conference.