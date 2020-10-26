UrduPoint.com
WHO's Ryan Says 'We're Well Behind' Coronavirus In Europe

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

WHO's Ryan Says 'We're Well Behind' Coronavirus in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The response to the coronavirus spread in Europe is "well behind" what it should have been, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

"We need to get ahead of this virus and then we need to stay ahead of this virus.

Sometimes in a race you can use certain tactics at a certain time. Right now, we're well behind the virus in Europe," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

"So getting ahead of it will take some serious acceleration in what we do and maybe a much more comprehensive nature of measures that are going to be needed to catch up with and get ahead of this virus," he added.

