MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccines would mitigate virus transmissions only after more people get vaccinated.

"Vaccines by themselves will not equal zero COVID. They will have a major impact on morbidity and mortality. ... But the impact on transmission will not come until a much higher proportion of the population of a country is vaccinated. Vaccines represent a major light at the end of the tunnel, but we have much work to do to make that reality," Ryan said at the briefing.

In the meantime, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, believes that there is already enough knowledge to be dealing with the pandemic.

"We'll go into the coming year with more hope, definitely. We're in a completely different position in terms of knowledge of this disease and knowledge of the enemy and also the tools with which we'll fight the enemy. There's no question as well. But we also know that there's going to be challenges to scale up those tools, to get them out, to get them applied and to see them make the difference we want," Aylward said.

The global COVID-19 case tally currently stands at 69,143,017, with the death toll being at 1,576,516, according to WHO.