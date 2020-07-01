UrduPoint.com
WHO's Scoping Mission To China Expected To Lay Ground For Larger Int'l Mission - Ryan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:20 PM

WHO's Scoping Mission to China Expected to Lay Ground for Larger Int'l Mission - Ryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A World Health Organization's (WHO) planned scoping mission to China to investigate origins of the coronavirus is expected to lay ground for a larger international mission, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the agency's mission would travel to China for a probe into the origin of the novel coronavirus that caused the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The planned mission is an advance mission, much like the previous China mission ” first, a small advance team went to make preparations with the Chinese colleagues, to essentially set the scope of the mission in terms of reference, areas of study and then layouts, a program of work to carry out ” all of that work.

That is currently being obviously dealt with right now in terms of the formalities for that ... As I have said, that is a scoping mission and we do expect them in collaboration with colleagues in China to define a larger international mission," Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

"We welcome such collaboration. In many, many situations we work very closely with countries, who generally will carry out their own investigations and provide those investigations to WHO. And, therefore, it is an extra step for any country to invite in international teams and collaborate openly with them, so we look forward very much to that collaboration," he added.

