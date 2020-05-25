UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Solidarity Trial To Pause Hydroxychloroquine Tests Amid Safety Concerns - Tedros

Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:10 PM

WHO's Solidarity Trial to Pause Hydroxychloroquine Tests Amid Safety Concerns - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is pausing its coronavirus treatment trial of the hydroxychloroquine to review its benefits and harmful effects, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"The executive group of the Solidarity Trial representing ten of the participating countries met on Saturday and has agreed to review a comprehensive analysis and critical appraisal of all evidence available globally.

The review will consider data collected so far in the SOlidarity Trial  and, in particular robust randomized available data, to adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug," Tedros told a press conference.

"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the safety data. Is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring board. The other arms of the trial are continuing," the WHO chief said.

