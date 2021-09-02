UrduPoint.com

WHO's Tedros Appoints Nigeria CDC Chief To Head Epidemic Intelligence Hub In Berlin

WHO's Tedros Appoints Nigeria CDC Chief to Head Epidemic Intelligence Hub in Berlin

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has appointed Nigeria's Chikwe Ihekweazu as the head of the WHO hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has appointed Nigeria's Chikwe Ihekweazu as the head of the WHO hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence in Berlin.

The WHO epidemic intelligence hub in Berlin was inaugurated on Wednesday to bring together partners from across the world to collaborate and create the tools and data needed for all countries to prepare for pandemic risks.

"Glad to appoint @Chikwe_I as Head of the new @WHO Hub for pandemic & epidemic intelligence.

He brings a wealth of experience & will serve a dual role as the head of the Hub in Germany & as Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence in Switzerland. Welcome to WHO, my brother, " Tedros wrote on Twitter.

Ihekweazu, an epidemiologist, is the current director general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He is expected to take over as assistant director-general for health emergency intelligence from November 1.

