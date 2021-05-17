World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called current humanitarian situation in the Ethiopian region of Tigray "horrific," as people have started dying there due to hunger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called current humanitarian situation in the Ethiopian region of Tigray "horrific," as people have started dying there due to hunger.

"The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is maybe if I use one word, horrific; very horrific, 4.5 million to almost 5 million people need humanitarian aid, 91 percent need food aid," Tedros said at a briefing.

"Many people have started dying actually because of hunger and severe and acute malnutrition is becoming rampant," he added.