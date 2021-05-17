UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Calls Health Situation In Palestine, Israel 'Highly Concerning' Amid Conflict

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:31 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called current health situation in Israel and Palestine "highly concerning" amid the recent escalation of their conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called current health situation in Israel and Palestine "highly concerning" amid the recent escalation of their conflict.

"The health situation is also highly concerning and in the recent escalation of conflict, dozens of incidents involving health workers and health facilities have occurred.

Furthermore, COVID-19 testing and vaccination has been severely impacted. This creates health risks for the world as a whole," Tedros said at a press briefing.

"It's essential that the norms of international humanitarian law be fully respected. In particular, health workers and infrastructure should always be protected, and I call for leaders on all sides to ensure respect for these vital humanitarian laws," the WHO director-general added.

