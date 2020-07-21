(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned over the risks faced by indigenous peoples in both North America and South America during the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"WHO is deeply concerned about the impact of the virus on indigenous peoples in the Americas, which remains the current epicenter of the pandemic. As of July 6, more than 70,000 cases have been reported among indigenous peoples in the Americas and more than 2,000 deaths," the director-general said.

Tedros added that the WHO's regional office is continuing to cooperate with organizations that look to protect the rights of indigenous peoples in the Americas to reduce the spread of the disease and treat those who test positive.

"WHO's Regional Office for the Americas recently published recommendations for preventing and responding to COVID-19 among indigenous peoples.

The WHO is also working with the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin to step up the fight against COVID-19," the director-general remarked.

The Pan American Health Organization, in a July 15 report published in conjunction with the WHO, called on governments in the region to ensure that indigenous peoples, who often live in remote areas, have suitable access to health care services.

According to the report, 7,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered among indigenous people living in Brazil as of July 4. In the United States, 22,539 positive tests for the disease were confirmed as of July 7 within indigenous communities, the two organizations said.