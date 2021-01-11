(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes Chinese health authorities' announcement regarding the upcoming visit of WHO experts who are set to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, and hopes for close cooperation, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes Chinese health authorities' announcement regarding the upcoming visit of WHO experts who are set to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, and hopes for close cooperation, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese National Health Commission announced that the delegation would arrive in China on Thursday to conduct research alongside Chinese experts.

"We welcome #China's announcement regarding the intl. team examining the origins of virus that causes #COVID19. We look forward to working closely with our [Chinese] counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population," Tedros wrote on Twitter.