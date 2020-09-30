(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The real number of COVID-19 fatalities is "certainly higher" that the officially reported 1 million, Director-General of the World health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

"Yesterday marked the grim milestone in our shared fight against COVID-19. 1 million people are confirmed to have lost their lives to this new virus. The real number is certainly higher," Tedros told a high-level UNGA event.

"Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals all over the world," the WHO chief added.