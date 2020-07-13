UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Says Agency Has Not Received Formal Letter Of US Withdrawal Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet received a formal letter from the United States confirming the country's withdrawal from the organization, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Last week, the US officially notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of its withdrawal from the WHO, as announced by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The withdrawal is expected to take effect next July.

"We have not received the formal letter yet," Tedros told a virtual press briefing.

