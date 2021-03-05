UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Says COVAX Distributes More Than 20Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To 20 Countries

Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:35 PM

WHO's Tedros Says COVAX Distributes More Than 20Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to 20 Countries

The COVAX Facility, the global COVID-19 vaccine distribution initiative, has delivered more than 20 million vaccine doses to a total of 20 countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The COVAX Facility, the global COVID-19 vaccine distribution initiative, has delivered more than 20 million vaccine doses to a total of 20 countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"In total, COVAX has delivered more than 20 million doses of vaccines to 20 countries. In the next week, COVAX will deliver 14.4 million doses to a further 31 countries. That brings the total number of countries to 51," Tedros said at a WHO press briefing.

