(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coronavirus pandemic is speeding up across the world despite some countries having made progress on slowing it down, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Coronavirus pandemic is speeding up across the world despite some countries having made progress on slowing it down, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is - this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up," Tedros said.