WHO's Tedros Says Delta COVID-19 Variant En Route To Become Dominant Variant Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:38 PM

WHO's Tedros Says Delta COVID-19 Variant En Route to Become Dominant Variant Worldwide

Delta strain of the coronavirus is now in more than 104 countries and may soon become dominant worldwide, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Delta strain of the coronavirus is now in more than 104 countries and may soon become dominant worldwide, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom said Monday.

"Delta is now in more than 104 countries and we expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide," Tedros told a WHO press briefing.

