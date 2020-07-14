UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Says Discussed COVID-19 Response With Top European Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that he held a meeting with top officials from five European states to discuss the situation over the coronavirus and response to the pandemic.

In particular, Tedros met with French, German, Austrian and Luxembourg health ministers ” Olivier Veran, Jens Spahn, Rudi Anschober and Paulette Lenert, respectively ” and the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs, Alain Berset.

"Met with Health Ministers [of France] @olivierveran, [of Germany] @jensspahn, [of Luxembourg] @LenertPaulette, [of Austria] @rudi_anschober & [Swiss] Federal Councilor @alain_berset while in Paris and discussed the #COVID19 situation & response," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

According to the WHO chief, solidarity is the key element in the fight against the pandemic, and the European nations, such as France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria, are leading by example.

The four European countries accepted 100 French COVID-19 patients in critical condition when the pandemic in France was at the peak.

