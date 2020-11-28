(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Just four acountries account for about 70 perscent of coronavirus cases and deaths globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"COVID-19 is an uneven pandemic.

All countries have been affected, but not all countries have been affected equally. Seventy percent of cases and deaths are in just four countries," Tedros said at a briefing.

The United States, India, Brazil and France lead in the number of registered cases, while the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths was observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.