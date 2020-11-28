UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Tedros Says Just 4 Countries Account For 70% Of Global COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:14 AM

WHO's Tedros Says Just 4 Countries Account for 70% of Global COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Just four acountries account for about 70 perscent of coronavirus cases and deaths globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Just four acountries account for about 70 perscent of coronavirus cases and deaths globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"COVID-19 is an uneven pandemic.

All countries have been affected, but not all countries have been affected equally. Seventy percent of cases and deaths are in just four countries," Tedros said at a briefing.

The United States, India, Brazil and France lead in the number of registered cases, while the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths was observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World France Lead Brazil United States Mexico All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Int'l Travelers May Need Private Health Insurance ..

17 seconds ago

Opposition engaged in politics over Covid-19: Chie ..

20 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Ethiopian ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Tells Google to Hide Ads of Illeg ..

22 minutes ago

Watchdog Decries Deplorable Living Conditions of F ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Committee Announces Updated Te ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.