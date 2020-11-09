(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that WHO was looking forward to working with US President-Elect Joe Biden.

"We can only realize the full power and potential of the [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs if the international community urgently recaptures the sense of common purpose that gave birth to them.

In that spirit, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and we look forward to working with his administration very closely," Tedros said.