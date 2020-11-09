WHO's Tedros Says Looking Forward To Working With Biden Administration 'Very Closely'
Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that WHO was looking forward to working with US President-Elect Joe Biden
"We can only realize the full power and potential of the [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs if the international community urgently recaptures the sense of common purpose that gave birth to them.
In that spirit, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and we look forward to working with his administration very closely," Tedros said.