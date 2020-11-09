UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Tedros Says Looking Forward To Working With Biden Administration 'Very Closely'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:21 PM

WHO's Tedros Says Looking Forward to Working With Biden Administration 'Very Closely'

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that WHO was looking forward to working with US President-Elect Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that WHO was looking forward to working with US President-Elect Joe Biden.

"We can only realize the full power and potential of the [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs if the international community urgently recaptures the sense of common purpose that gave birth to them.

In that spirit, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and we look forward to working with his administration very closely," Tedros said.

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

US dollar falls to Rs 158. 91

9 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 seconds ago

Call for strict adherence to SOPs in fight against ..

6 seconds ago

PTI after coming to power would bring GB at par wi ..

12 seconds ago

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District in A ..

21 minutes ago

SMEDA to organize training on "Business Communicat ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.