WHO's Tedros Says No Return To Old Normal In Foreseeable Future

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

WHO's Tedros Says No Return to Old Normal in Foreseeable Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The world will not get back to normal in the foreseeable future, as COVID-19 remains a threat, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Monday.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction.

COVID-19 remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect of this. The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect," Tedros told a press conference.

Failing to follow the rules of physical distancing and hygiene will lead to the pandemic becoming "worse and worse and worse," Tedros said.

"There will be no return to the old 'normal' for the foreseeable future," the WHO chief said.

More Stories From World

