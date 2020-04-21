Only two to three percent of the population in areas affected by COVID-19 may have actually contracted the coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at a briefing on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Only two to three percent of the population in areas affected by COVID-19 may have actually contracted the coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at a briefing on Monday.

"WHO is providing technical, scientific and financial support for rollout of the seroepidemiological surveys across the world. Early data from some of the studies suggests that a relatively small percentage of the population may have been infected even in heavily affected areas, not more than two to three percent," Tedros said.

According to the WHO chief, while efforts by countries to accelerate the development of tests capable of detecting COVID-19 antibodies are welcomed, it is the tests capable of detecting the virus itself that are the "core tool" for finding active cases.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million cumulative infection cases have been verified globally, including over 152,000 fatalities.