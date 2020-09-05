There are a significant number of promising vaccines against COVID-19 under development across the world, although they will be endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) only when they are deemed to be safe and effective, the health body's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) There are a significant number of promising vaccines against COVID-19 under development across the world, although they will be endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) only when they are deemed to be safe and effective, the health body's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"We have a good number of promising ones [COVID-19 vaccine candidates]. They will only be used when they're found to be effective and safe. That's what I would like to assure the world ... This will be done by WHO and local authorities," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

At the same press briefing, WHO chief scientist Dr.

Soumya Swaminathan said that the large-scale global distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 is not expected until mid-2021, as Phase 3 trials of candidate vaccines are not scheduled to finish until the end of the current year.

As many as 78 middle- and upper-income countries have confirmed their participation in the COVAX Facility, a WHO-led initiative to accelerate the development and distribution of successful vaccines against the disease, Tedros also said at the press briefing.

The WHO has so far registered 34 candidate vaccines against the coronavirus disease that are currently in clinical evaluation.