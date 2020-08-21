UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Says World Can Combat COVID-19 Faster Than 1918 Spanish Flu

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:36 PM

The coronavirus pandemic can be gone and done with in less than two years, subject to the international community investing solidarity and joint effort, including with regard to finding a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic can be gone and done with in less than two years, subject to the international community investing solidarity and joint effort, including with regard to finding a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"In our situation now, with more technology and, of course, more connectivity, the virus has better chance of spreading. It can move fast because we're more connected now. But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, co-connectedness, but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic in less than two years, especially if we can pull our efforts together," Tedros told a virtual briefing, adding that he thinks that "we can finish in a shorter time than the 1918 flu.

"

To this end, the WHO chief has called for "national unity, global solidarity, with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccine."

The 1918 influenza pandemic, often referred to as the Spanish flu, was one of the deadliest pandemics in history. In two years as it spread across continents, it infected an estimated 500 million people and killed from 20-50 million people, according to different estimates.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, there have been almost 22.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,500 deaths.

