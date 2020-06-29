UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Tedros Slams Excuses Citing Difficulty Of Contact Tracing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:57 PM

WHO's Tedros Slams Excuses Citing Difficulty of Contact Tracing

Saying that the contact tracing, which can be very helpful during epidemics, is difficult is a "lame excuse," Director-General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Saying that the contact tracing, which can be very helpful during epidemics, is difficult is a "lame excuse," Director-General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"If any country is saying contact tracing is difficult, it is a lame excuse," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

1 hour ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant With Interpol for Trump ..

1 minute ago

UK Oil Giant BP to Sell Petrochemical Business to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.