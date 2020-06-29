Saying that the contact tracing, which can be very helpful during epidemics, is difficult is a "lame excuse," Director-General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

"If any country is saying contact tracing is difficult, it is a lame excuse," Tedros told a virtual briefing.