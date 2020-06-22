Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday urged for the global boost in production of dexamethasone, which was found to be effective in the COVID-19 treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday urged for the global boost in production of dexamethasone, which was found to be effective in the COVID-19 treatment.

"Although the data are still preliminary, the recent finding that the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate. The next challenge is to increase production and rapidly and equitably distribute dexamethasone worldwide, focusing on where it is needed most," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The WHO head noted that demand for the drug had grown following the UK clinical trial's results.

"Fortunately, this is an inexpensive medicine and there are many dexamethasone manufacturers worldwide, who we are confident can accelerate production. Guided by solidarity, countries must work together to ensure supplies are prioritized for countries where there are large numbers of critically ill patients, and that supplies remain available to treat other diseases for which it is needed," Tedros said.