WHO's Tedros to Visit Belarus After Conclusion of COVID-19 Pandemic - Minsk

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has accepted an invitation from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit the country after the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement published on Lukashenko's official website on Tuesday after a telephone conversation between the two parties

"The president invited the WHO director-general to visit Belarus. Tedros Ghebreyesus accepted the invitation, promising to come to our country after the end of the pandemic," the statement read.

Lukashenko gave the WHO chief an update of the current epidemiological situation in Belarus and clarified the current strategies the country is taking to combat the spread of the disease, according to the presidency.

In turn, Tedros reaffirmed the WHO's readiness to provide assistance to Belarus in order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus disease and asked Lukashenko what additional help was required, the statement said.

Both parties also discussed the work of WHO staffers, who visited Belarus in April, according to the statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Belarusian Health Ministry reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall number of positive tests confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak to 24,873. Public health authorities registered 933 new cases on Monday.

According to the latest statistical bulletin, seven people died due to complications from the disease over the preceding 24 hours. The total COVID-19 death toll in Belarus currently stands at 142.

