Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:29 PM

WHO's Tedros Urges COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers to Bring Forward Deliveries to COVAX

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to bring forward deliveries to global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to bring forward deliveries to global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX.

"We need doses right now and call on them [vaccine manufacturers] to bring forward deliveries as soon as possible," WHO's Tedros said at a press briefing.

"Moderna has signed a deal for 500 million doses with COVAX but the majority have been promised only for 2022. We need Moderna to bring hundreds of millions of these forward into 2021 due to the acute moment of this pandemic," Tedros added.

Tedros also expressed his hope that the Serum Institute of India would "catch up" on its delivery commitments to COVAX once the recent COVID-19 surge in India has passed.

