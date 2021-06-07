(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The head of the World Health Organization called on G7 nations on Monday to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in June and July to help the UN health agency meet its vaccination targets.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in May that the WHO hoped to have at least 10% of the global population vaccinated by September and at least 30% by the end of the year.

"To reach these targets we need an additional 250 million doses by September, and we need 100 million doses just in June and July," he estimated.

The leaders of the world's most developed economies will meet in the United Kingdom at the end of the week.

Tedros said that just the seven of them could have bridged the gap in vaccine supplies.

"These seven nations have the power to meet these targets. I am calling on the G7, not just to commit to sharing doses, but to commit to sharing them in June and July," he said.

The WHO boss has repeatedly complained about inequity of access to vaccines between better-off and poorer nations. He said in mid-May that high- and upper-middle-income countries had administered 83% of the world's vaccines, while poorer countries had received just 17% of the vaccines.