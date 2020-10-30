MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Governments across the globe should recognize the long-term health effects of COVID-19 and make sure that patients who are still experiencing difficulties months after battling the disease have access to Primary health care services when required, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday.

"It is imperative that governments recognize the long-term effects of COVID-19 and also ensure access to health services to all of these patients. This includes primary health care and, when needed, specialty care and rehabilitation," Tedros told a virtual press briefing

The WHO chief noted that the long-term effects of the disease ranged from fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath to injury of major organs and even neurological and physiological effects.

"Though exact numbers of people experiencing the long-term effects are not yet clearly defined, post COVID-19 symptoms and complications have been reported in both non-hospitalized and hospitalized patients," Tedros said.

Consequently, the so-called herd immunity approach was "morally unconscionable and unfeasible," the WHO director-general said.

"Not only would it lead to millions more unnecessary deaths, it would also lead to a significant number of people facing a long road to full recovery. Herd immunity is only possible with safe and effective vaccines that are distributed equitably around the world," Tedros said.

Earlier on Friday, several leading UK health bodies, including the Royal College of General Practitioners, defined post-COVID syndrome as signs and symptoms that follow COVID-19 and last for more than 12 weeks. The ailment has previously been termed "long COVID" by UK media outlets.

According to the UK health bodies, the symptoms of post-COVID syndrome include pain, fatigue, persistent fever, and psychiatric problems.